Moody Blues man heads to Wavendon

John Lodge of the Moody Blues headlines the Stables in Wavendon next month as part of a series of solo shows across the UK.

Lodge released his second solo album, 10,000 Light Years Ago in 2015 and the show will feature his classic Moody Blues hits together with a selection of solo tracks.

John will appear with his 10,000 Light Years Band which features long term collaborator Alan Hewitt on keyboards, Billy Ashbaugh on drums, Duffy King on guitar and Jason Charboneau on cello.

He said: “I can’t wait to bring my 10,000 Light Years Band to the UK for these concerts

“The support of the British fans during my career has been fantastic and it’s my way off saying ‘thank you’ for Keeping the faith.”

As a member of The Moody Blues since 1966, John Lodge has spent much of his life touring the world.

His first solo album Natural Avenue was released in 1977, but was never performed live.

During his career with the Moody Blues, Lodge has received numerous awards including an Ivor Novello for Outstanding Contribution to Music and an ASCAP (American Society Of Composers & Publishers).

He was also recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

He headlines The Stables on Friday, April 12, tickets cost £37.50 & £35.00 in advance before fees via https://stables.org