Mio Flux release Northampton's Sarpa Salpa sampling single SNL

Mio Flux and Patchy The Rockstar released their new single SNL last weekend.

The track samples She Never Lied by fellow Northampton natives Sarpa Salpa and the video premiered on YouTube channel FCK Them.

Speaking about the track, Mio Flux said: “The single started by Patchy and I wanting to sample guitars and really demonstrate there’s more to rap than just the beats.

“We went through a few bands we know in Northampton and She Never Lies by Sarpa Salpa stood out.”

The song is based around Sarpa’s guitar recording over the top of a trap beat with Marcus’ vocals at the end of the track.

Mio Flux added: “The boys kindly let us have it as a sample, we wanted to break through new ground and collaborate with the most unusual mixes of genres.

“The video is also directed by ourselves and edited by our regular collaborator in the States, Lil Adlib.

“The video carries on our theme of retro gaming where you have scenes of me and Patchy fighting in Street Fighter 2.”

Patchy added: “In the song, I wanted to show two contrasting thoughts of the protagonist.

“One - the paranoid thoughts of dating a female and two, the fun in ‘wooing’ a female with ‘buss down’ jewellery and erotic behaviour.”

The single is out now on streaming services. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/iammioflux

You can watch the new single here: https://youtu.be/5cMHF99achM,

In other Sarpa Salpa news, the band are back from their recent shows in Poitiers at Festival Les Expressifs and will headline the Roadmender on Friday, October 26.

They will be joined by Blushes and Phantom Isle.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £6 in advance.

The band’s latest single Smith is out now and will be available on the night on vinyl.