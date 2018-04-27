Mio FLux and Patchy make live debut at The Garabaldi

Mio Flux and his long-time collaborator Patchy, the Rockstar made the most of their audience's early summer jubilance by putting on the sweatiest show of the season so far at The Garibaldi last week.

Having been moved from the basement to the main room due to demand, after acclaimed local acts Ginger Snaps, Leo Robinson and Charlie Borthwick and Kiao warmed up the crowd, Mio and Patchy brought forth their unique brand of UK Trap music.

High energy, high intensity and a high-level sub-woofer made light work of a crowd ready and raring to be put through their paces and that they were.