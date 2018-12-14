Madness to make Northampton return with Franklin’s Gardens gig

Madness will return to Northampton to headline Franklin’s Gardens next year as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

One of the top-20 selling UK groups of all time, the band will perform hits from their extensive back catalogue in front of up to 18,000 people at the home of Northampton Saints on Friday, June 28, with tickets going on sale next week.

After forming in Camden Town in 1979, Madness have become one of the music industry’s best-loved and most-successful acts with hits including Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love and House Of Fun.

Combining the genres of ska, reggae, Motown, rock ’n’ roll and classic pop, the group’s ability to write songs that sparkle with the stuff of British life saw them spend 214 weeks on the UK singles charts during the 1980’s – a record for the decade jointly held with UB40.

Madness’ hits have left an indelible mark on British pop culture, with 15 of their singles reaching the UK top ten.

In recent years the band have delivered historic performances at Glastonbury Festival and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert, as well as the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony.

Madness will follow the success of Franklin’s Gardens’ debut open-air concert last summer when Lionel Richie performed in front of a capacity crowd.

Saints chief executive Mark Darbon said: “This promises to be another very special night at Franklin’s Gardens and we cannot wait to welcome an act of Madness’ calibre to Northampton.

“Last summer we showed that Franklin’s Gardens is not just the home of Northampton Saints – it is a superb multi-use facility and we are well suited to hosting events of this scale.

“I’m really excited to be able to watch both our core supporters and non-rugby fans streaming through the club’s gates again in the summer.”

Tickets go on general sale at 8am on Friday, December 21, with a pre-sale on Thursday, December 20, at 8am available to anyone who is singed up to the club’s mailing list.

Ticket prices start from £40 for adults with hospitality packages also available in the Franklin’s Gardens boxes, Director’s Lounge, Champions Suite, and Captain’s Club.

For more information about hospitality packages, email sales@northamptonsaints.co.uk

Access to pre-sale tickets is available by signing-up to the mailing lists that can be found at northamptonsaints.co.uk and musicplussport.com