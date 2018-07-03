Little Mix get ready for their Northampton gig

Pop superstars Little Mix bring their UK tour to the County Ground in Northampton next week.

After kicking off in Hove this week, they will headline the Wantage Road venue next Thursday as part of their Summer Hits Tour 2018.

The gig will see the Little Mix play their biggest hits including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

The group released their latest single Only You last month with US DJs Cheat Codes.

The track is part of the forthcoming compilation album The Pool Party which is due out this month

Little Mix comprise of singers Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards

The group formed in 2011 during the eighth series of The X Factor, going onto be the first group to win the competition.

Their debut album DNA followed in 2012 with Salute following in 2013 and Get Weird in 2015.

Little Mix released The Platinum Edition of their smash hit fourth album Glory Days in November last year.

The original version of the album spent five weeks at the top of the UK Albums Chart, surpassing any other album released by a female group this century and becoming the longest- reigning girl group number one album since Spice Girls’ debut 20 years ago.

They won Best British Single for Shout Out to My Ex at the 2017 Brit Awards and have received numerous other accolades during their seven year career, including MTV Europe Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards and two Glamour Awards.

The group continued their run of hit singles in 2017 with smashes such as Touch, No More Sad Songs, Power and Reggaeton Lento (Remix).

Little Mix have reportedly been working on their fifth album which is rumoured to be due out later this year.

Joining Little Mix at the Country Ground will be Australian sister trio Germein and winners of The X Factor 2017 Rak-Su.

Rak-Su comprise of Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland, Myles Stephenson and Mustafa Rahimtulla. They worked with Naughty Boy and Wyclef Jean for their winning single Dimelo.

Germein are made up of Georgia, Ella and Clara.

While they have previously toured the world and released music independently, new single Talking is the first taste of a new Germein, created and recorded and produced at home by Georgia with mixing by acclaimed mixer John Castle with pre-production by Stuart Gray.

Tickets for next Thursday’s show at the Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground the show are still available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Standing tickets cost £60.50 each with golden circle standing tickets available for £71.50. Booking fees apply.