Line up revealed for Music Barn Festival in Kettering

The organisers of this year’s Music Barn Festival have revealed the acts which will play this year’s event.

Set across two acres of farmland in Cranford, the fund-raising festival returns on Saturday, June 22, with prog rock masters KOYO headlining the main stage.

Event manager Mark Robinson said: “The festival has been running for five years and showcases the talent of local bands as well as more established national acts.

“Although still quite an intimate gathering the festival gets bigger and bolder each year as word spreads.

“Headlining the main stage this year will be prog rock masters KOYO.

“Funds raised from the event go to local charities such as Cransley Hospice and Niamh’s Next Step. “Over the past five years they have donated almost £60,000 to their chosen causes.”

Joining KOYO on the main stage will be The Brandy Thieves, Kushty, Sweet Crisis, King Purple and Fat Country Ted.

The Old Forge in Cranford will be hosting the acoustic stage with headliners The Black Feathers who will be joined by Gin House Gypsies, Midnight Honey Club, Carol Hodge, Humblebee and the Epigone Jazz Ensemble.

The Stone Barn will feature music by Art of Noise founder JJ Jeczalik, DJ OP1, Dean Church, Pimpsoul and Jim Norton & Zed Malik.

The Steelyard will feature Hauswerks, The 1905 Project, Shombo, Chris Grant and Rich Sortwell, Stacy James and Ensall.

The festival is centred around disused agricultural buildings. Last year, it raised £12,000 for Cransley Hospice.

Music is from 2pm until 2am.and the festival is an adult only event.

There will also be locally produced food and drink by names including Bad Boy Ciders, Nobby’s Brewery, Stanley Street Eats, Greedy Gordons and The Little Box Co Gin and Fizz van.

Tickets cost £25 in advance and are available from www.musicbarnuk.com

For more information, visit www.musicbarnuk.com and www.facebook.com/musicbarnuk