Liane Carroll in Northampton for big band show and jazz masterclass

Award winning jazz singer Liane Carroll is returning to Northampton for a headline gig with the Jazz Colossus Big Band and to run a two day jazz vocal masterclass.

Carroll will play with the 20-piece big band which has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, Gerry Rafferty, Kenny Wheeler and Ladysmith Black Mambazo at The Picturedrome in Northampton on Friday, March 9.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £11 in advance or £12 on the door.

Advance tickets are available via SeeTickets.

Carroll will then be running a jazz vocal masterclass at The Charles Bradlaugh on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11.

The masterclass will cover interpretation, performance, preparation and rhythm as well as a jazz vocal clinic, work on group songs and an individual masterclass.

Tickets cost £200 per person and include lunch and refreshments on both days.

For more information, call 07969811985.

The Sunday will finish with a performance by the Liane Carroll Trio and those taking part in the masterclass at The Charles Bradlaugh.

Tickets for this show cost £10 on the door. Doors 7pm.

For more information, visit www.lianecarroll.co.uk