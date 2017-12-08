Levellers to headline Friday night at Cropredy Convention

Fairport Convention have announced the Levellers will headline the Friday night of their annual festival next year.

Cropredy Convention returns to the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border in August.

The festival will feature two sets by hosts Fairport Convention.

They will open the festival on Thursday with a short acoustic set then take the stage again on Saturday to close the event with their traditional two-hour headline set.

Levellers, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary year, will be making a welcome return to Cropredy.

The band recently announced their new acoustic album, We The Collective, is due out in March.

New single, The Shame, from the record is out now.

The Saturday will feature Scottish singer-songwriter Al Stewart, while Fish will be making his second appearance at Cropredy.

Other acts announced by organisers include award-winning band Le Vent du Nord, BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Sam Kelly and BAFTA nominee Richard Digance who will return for his traditional Saturday slot.

As always, Cropredy will present a set by the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner.

Tickets are on sale now and three-day tickets cost £135. Camping tickets cost £45 for three nights.

The first 1,000 orders will receive a Christmas card signed by all five members of Fairport Convention and the first 2,000 will get a souvenir Cropredy car window sticker.

Cropredy runs from Thursday, August 9 to Saturday, August 11.

More acts will be announced in January.

All tickets are exclusively available from www.fairportconvention.com