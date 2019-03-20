Learn to play an instrument in Northampton this weekend

PMT Music in Northampton is taking part in Learn To Play Day this weekend which helps would-be musicians take the first steps in picking up an instrument.

Learn To Play Day is the flagship event of the UK’s Music For All Charity, which takes place for an entire weekend to provide budding musicians with the opportunity to have an introductory music lesson with a professional tutor, completely for free.

PMT and Rock Steady will be holding free 30-minute lessons on Saturday, March 23, where beginners will be able to try out guitar, bass, drums and keyboards.

The following day, Anthony George from Cutting Edge Guitar school will be in store offering free guitar lessons.

PMT manager Luke Rickett said: “We’re excited to host another Leant To Play Day in conjunction with Music For All.

“We love encouraging musicians of all ages take up an instrument.

“Learning music has so many benefits, mentally, physically, creatively, for education or just for fun, we believe it is an essential life skill.”

PMT Northampton has been serving the local community from its store in Bridge Street for more than 12 years, offering an great selection of instruments and accessories, covering everything from beginner, advanced and professional level.

Rocksteady Music School will be at PMT Northampton from 10am to 4pm to provide free lessons for children aged between five and 16-years-old.

Limited pre-bookings are available, or people can turn up on the day between 10am and 4pm. To pre-book, call 01604 230433.

PMT opens on Saturday from 9.30am to 6pm and on Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

For more details, visit https://www.pmtonline.co.uk/blog/2019/02/26/learn-to-play-day-2019-at-pmt-stores/