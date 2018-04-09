Latest single by Northants band Ginger Snaps picked for BBC Radio 1 playlist

The latest single by Ginger Snaps will be played on daytime BBC Radio 1 throughout this week after being chosen for its official playlist.

The Modern Man was released in February and the song’s exposure on the national radio station comes ahead of singer songwriter Jay Brook taking Ginger Snaps out on their first full UK tour.

The track is being played every day, beginning last Friday until this Thursday, and is sitting on the same Radio 1 playlist as songs by the likes of Wolf Alice, Post Malone and Justin Timberlake.

Brook said: “I’m absolutely stoked. When you hear your own music being played on BBC Radio 1, daytime, there’s no feeling like it. It’s unbelievable.

“BBC has the biggest radio stations in the UK and having the validation from them that you’re writing decent music is amazing.

“I grew up listening to Radio 1. Having music played on the station is big deal to any artist.

“Hopefully, people listening in will think, ‘that’s a bit different’, and decide to come and see one of the shows.

“The live show is so much more than the tracks are in a way and live is where it really all comes together.”

Ginger Snaps kick off their UK tour in Glasgow on April 24 before criss-crossing the UK for a total of 11 gigs. The tour includes a gig at the Roadmender on Sunday, May 29.

Brook will be taking the full Ginger Snaps band on tour which features former ACODA guitarist Jake Crawford, singers Stacey Pierre and Nicole Obiefuna, bassist Dan Battison and James Kelly - DJ Minimal, on decks. Drumming duties will be split between Jay Russell and Ally Wilkinson.

Ginger Snaps have been teasing fans with clips of the rehearsals across social media.

Speaking about the forthcoming tour, Jay said: "I'm massively looking forward to it, if getting a little stressed about the organisation of it.

"It's early as well. No one does a year of a band and then decides to do an 11-date tour.

"People might say I'm a bit silly, but I just wanted to go out and do it.

"The Northampton date is massively important, I really hope people come out and have a bit of a boogie with us."

Ginger Snaps combine infections guitar hooks, hip-hop beats, huge pop choruses and have been championed by the likes of BBC, Radio X, Virgin and Absolute radio stations as well numerous magazines including DIY.

Snaps are also poised to release the EP Snapccident this month.

Past single Number Crunching is currently nominated in the Best Produced Record category of this year’s Unsigned Music Awards. The finals take place next month.

Tickets are now on sale via Livenation.co.uk and Ticketmaster.co.uk