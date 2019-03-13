Latest single by Northampton's Sarpa Salpa single picked for BBC Radio 1 play

Sarpa Salpa’s latest single Casanova will be played every day on BBC Radio 1 for a week after being picked by Introducing bosses as their track of the week.

The song, which was released last month, will feature on the national station from Saturday, March 16 and played on every show at least once during the week.

The Northampton quartet comprise George Neath, Marcus Marooth, Charlie Doe and Ethan Whitby.

Since forming in 2016 they have been relentlessly gigging across the country playing headline shows, appearing at festivals and opening for acts including Inheaven and Electric Six.

Talking about the song, singer and guitarist Marooth said: “I feel blown away by some of the people it’s reached.

“Writing our first ever jams doesn’t feel like it was that long ago and to receive the feedback we get from kind people and an opportunity like this to display our songs to hundreds of thousands of people is just incomprehensible.

“I can’t wait to get it out there, I am excited for this experience to come.”

Last summer Sarpa Salpa played more than 25 festivals, a run of shows in France and a headline show at the Mano Music Festival in Germany where they closed the 2,000 capacity festival.

Casanova followed previous single Smith which was released digitally and on vinyl and picked up airplay over the regional BBC Introducing network, Amazing Radio and from BBC 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq and Chris Hawkins.

Sarpa Salpa play the Portland Arms in Cambridge on April 11 and the Camden Assembly in London on April 15.

For more details, visit fb.com/sarpasalpamusic