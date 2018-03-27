Last chance for tickets to see Lisa Stansfield in Northampton

A limited number of tickets remain for Lisa Stansfield, who kicks off her UK tour at Royal and Derngate on April 6.

The multi-million selling singer songwriter releases her new album Deeper on the day of the Northampton gig.

Lisa’s contribution to British soul is undeniable with a string of hit singles including All Around The World, All Woman, The Real Thing and many award winning albums. Her unmistakable voice has been a constant presence on the dance floor and airwaves since 1989.

Written by Lisa and her songwriting partner Ian Devaney, Deeper is the singer’s eighth studio album. Speaking about the record, the Grammy nominated, multi BRIT, Ivor Novello and Silver Clef Award winner said: “creating this album was a wonderful adventure. I really believe there’s a special something in this record.

“I’m so excited to let it go out into the big wide world with pride.”

Support is by Israeli-born London based singer songwriter Irit. Music from 7.30pm, tickets cost from £30.50 via www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

This Saturday, Toyah Willcox is playing a rescheduled gig at the Roadmender in Northampton. In a career spanning 30 years, Toyah has had 13 top 40 singles, recorded 20 albums, written two books, appeared in more than 40 stage plays. Her career began in the late 1970s when director Derek Jarman offered her the role of Mad in seminal punk epic Jubilee. Doors 7.30pm, tickets cost £20.