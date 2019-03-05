KT Tunstall brings WAX tour to Northampton

Brit and Ivor Novello Award winning singer songwriter KT Tunstall is back at Royal & Derngate next wee as part of her UK and Ireland tour.

The singer released her sixth studio album WAX in October.

The LP was produced by Nick McCarthy, founding member of Franz Ferdinand, with co-production from duo MyRiot.

It also features co-writing contributions from her frequent creative collaborator Martin Terefe and Kings Of Leon producer/ mentor Angelo Petraglia.

Drumming duties were from seasoned LA-based musician Denny Weston Jnr and guitar from longstanding friend and collaborator Charlotte Hatherley among others, with KT on guitar, synths and vocals throughout.

Following the success of 2016’s Top 10 album KIN, WAX is the second of a trilogy which explores themes of spirit, body, and mind.

This album focuses on the body, and our complex relationships with physicality.

KT Tunstall emerged in 2004 with Eye To The Telescope.

She has since released a further four critically acclaimed albums and her songs have been used everywhere from the opening credits of The Devil Wears Prada to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign theme.

Recently, KT has been awarded the Inspirational Artist gong at the Women In Music Awards and was chosen as the first ever female Grand Marshal to lead the annual New York Tartan Week parade.

Last year, she and Mike McCready, of legendary multimillion selling Pearl Jam, released a cover of Tom Petty’s huge hit single I Won’t Back Down with proceeds going to Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation.

KT has spent last summer touring worldwide with the likes of The Pretenders, Simple Minds and Barenaked Ladies.

For this tour, she is heading out with an-female band for the first time.

She headlines Royal & Derngate on Tuesday, March 12.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £30.50 for standing or from £20.50 for seating. VIP packages are available for £109 before fees.

For more details visit www.kttunstall.com and www.royalandderngate.co.uk