Jazz and swing night in Northampton to raise cash for charity

A night of jazz and swing will be raising money for the charities Anthony Nolan and Cafod - Just One World, next week.

Music will be by Tad Newton's Jazz Friends featuring Tad Newton on trombone and vocals, Frank Griffith on sax and clarinet, Tomas Pederson on bass, Gary Wood and trumpet and vocals, Alan Haughton on piano and Ronnie Fenn on Drums.

The event, on Friday, April 20, is at Saint Francis & Therese Catholic Church in Overslade Close, Northampton, from 7.30pm until 10pm and taking place on behalf of 'Team Alice'.

Tickets cost £12.50 and incudes a glass of wine.

Ticket are available by calling 01604 858549 or 01604 768483.

For more details visit www.tadnewtonsjazzfriends.com and www.alicebyron.com