Irish troubadour Jack Lukeman comes to Northampton

Award-winning platinum-selling singer songwriter Jack Lukeman is headlining Royal & Derngate this weekend.

The Irish troubadour returned with his 12th studio album Magic Days in 2017.

The record’s title was inspired by finding the magic in the mundane and features a veteran team of gifted musicians on it, with string arrangements from Golden Globe nominated composer, Brian Byrne (Katy Perry, Chaka Khan, Van Morrison) and long-time collaborator Derek Cronin.

Conor Brady (The Commitments) provided guitar, with drums by Conor Donavan (Damien Rice / Ed Sheeran), with Greek sound wizard Vasileios Gourgourinis, wrapping up the production and Jack on guitar and vocals.

One of the hardest working singers in the business, the last two years has seen Jack living life on the road with a remarkable 220 gigs under his belt and supporting acts such as Van Morrison, Imelda May and The Proclaimers.

He said: “The biggest buzz I honestly get, and it's a very rare one, is from singing.

“I have to say, there have been stages where while singing and breathing all my air out during the process, it's been so emotional, there’s been times where I have actually blacked out.”

Over the years Jack’s hard work has paid off, winning numerous awards such as the Edinburgh Fringe Spotlight Awards in Best Music, the San Diego Fringe Festival two years in a row, the Irish Post’s, Best Male Singer and the Hollywood Fringe Judges Choice Award.

His 2001 album Universe was recorded between LA, Jamaica and Dublin with Multi-Grammy record producer Greg Wells (Adele, Aerosmith, One Republic).

His single So Far Gone was one of the biggest radio hits that year in Ireland.

Magic Days takes inspiration from the personal challenges in everyday life.

For his performance in Northampton, Jack will be joined by special guests Lucas & King.

All play Royal & Derngate on Saturday, March 16.

Music is from 8pm, tickets cost £13 and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk