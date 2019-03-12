International acts head to Northampton for Bedlam Breakout

The UK’s premier psychobilly festival Bedlam Breakout returns to the Roadmender this weekend for three days of music.

Beginning as occasional gigs in local pubs, Bedlam Breakout has risen to a regular three-day festival in Northampton, attracting fans and acts from around the world.

Bedlam kicks on off Friday, with sets by Restless, Colbert Hamilton and The Bad Breed, Frantic Vermin, The X-Men and Northampton’s GoGo Loco.

The Saturday night will be headlined by the Nekromantix with support by The Ricochets, The Milwaukee Wildmen, Damage Done By Worms, The Hangmen, Surfin’ Wombatz, The Rocketz, Gigantix, Ati Edge and the Snowbirds and Tennessee Alien.

The Sunday will be headlined by Batmobile with sets by The Surf Rats, Paddlecell, The Griswalds, Death Valley Surfers, Fat n Furious, The Space Wasters and the Mighty Interceptors.

Speaking about this year’s event and their Northampton openers, GoGo Loco, organisers Tobe Right said: “They are a brilliant garage/thrash hybrid with a sound in the vein of Chuck Berry and the White Stripes.

“We think they'll go down very well with the crowd and we love to promote local music whenever possible

“Saturday's headliners Nekromantix hail from Denmark and play some of the best psychobilly out there and this is an exclusive UK show.

“From Germany we have Damage Done by Worms and also Paddlecell who play a mixture of ska, rock n' roll and psychobilly with a brass section.

“We have three bands from the Netherlands including The Milwaukee Wildmen and a new act called Tennessee Alien.

“Sunday's headliners Batmobile are from Breda and are probably one of the best, if not the best, live acts on our scene with the same line-up since they started in the '80s and still jump around the stage like teenage loons.

Japanese band Gigantix will be making their Northampton debut.

“They're a powerful four piece that were recommended to us via a friend,” Explains Tobe.

“I guess they take lots of western music to their hearts in Japan, the rockabilly scene is especially massive out there.”

There will also be stalls selling clothing, jewellery, CDs, vinyl and event merchandise.

Doors open on the Friday at 7pm. Tickets cost £15.

On the following to days, doors open at 12.30pm and tickets cost £35 for each day.

For more information, visit www.bedlambreakout.com

* Additional words provided by Peter Dennis