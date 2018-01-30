InMe named among acts for Rockingham Hootenanny

Alt rockers InMe, Corby’s King Purple and jazz hip-hop trio Flame Griller have been revealed as the first acts which will play Rocked Up’s Hootenanny this summer.

The Hootenanny heads to Rockingham Speedway on September 8. Following the event’s official launch last week, more than 100 fans picked up early bird tickets.

With a career spanning two decades, InMe have toured the world, released six albums, supported the likes of Deftones and Biffy Clyro and played at the biggest festivals across the country. They are due to release a new album this year.

InMe will be playing the Rocked Up stage, King Purple the YUK stage and Flame Griller - which features vocalists and producers ExP, JND and Addverse - the hip-hop stage. Early Bird tickets are available via http://bit.ly/2DL5mMh until March 1.