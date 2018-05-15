Indie greats and fresh five-piece come to the Craufurd Arms

Leeds five-piece Fizzy Blood are headlining the Craufurd Arms this Thursday before continuing a summer of festival shows.

FIZZY BLOOD / THE WEDDING PRESENT

Milton Keynes, May 17 / 24

The band heads to the Milton Keynes venue on the back of playing Live At Leeds and Hit The North festival in Newcastle. After this week’s gig they head off to Brighton for The Great Escape, Swansea for a gig as part of BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend and then three gigs across the UK as part of Dot To Dot. Their latest single, Pink Magic was released last month and follows last year’s Summer of Luv EP which was released to rave reviews. Fizzy Blood comprise of singer and guitarist Benji Inkley, guitarist Paul Howells, guitarist and keyboard player Tim Malkin, bassist Ciaran Scanlon and drummer Jake Greenway. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £8 in advance before fees.

Next Thursday, The Wedding Present kick off the second part of their UK tour to mark the 30th anniversary of their first singles collection, Tommy. Tommy was a compilation album that collected the band’s first four singles and accompanying B-sides plus selected tracks from two early BBC Radio 1 sessions. It provides an overview of The Wedding Present’s frenetic output before the debut album, George Best. Any fans hoping to see the band at the Craufurd Arms are advised to contact the venue for availabiitly as online tickets are sold out. Tickets are still available to see the band when they return to the region on July 19 to headline Bedford Esquires. Tickets cost £19.50.