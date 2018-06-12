Indie favourites The Lovely Eggs play Esquires date

Cult underground duo The Lovely Eggs are on the road touring in support of their latest album This Is Eggland and head to the region on Friday.

The band released their latest single, The Big Sea, last month with singer and guitarist Holly Ross explaining the song “questions the ridiculousness of human ritualistic behaviour and tries to look at what life is all about, the universe and stuff, and the mystery that weaves its way through everything.”

This is Eggland was produced and mixed by Dave Fridmann and released on the band’s own label Egg Records. Heavier and more ‘in-your-face’ than anything they’ve done previously, This is Eggland brings together a fierce DIY ethos, surreal sense of humour and kitchen-sink realism, creating an explosive blend of motoric krautrock, 60s psychedelia and punk rock attitude.

They play Bedford Esquires on June 15. Doors 8pm, tickets £12.