Indian Queens make Craufurd return following release of new single

East London trio Indian Queens are back at the Craufurd Arms on Sunday.

The band released their single You Came Over Late last month via Cool Thing Records.

A psychedelic trip-hop hit wrapped up in a DIY punk aesthetic, the single is delivered with a message partially inspired by the Suffragette movement.

Indian Queens comprise of singer and guitarist Jennifer O'Neill, bassist Katherine O'Neill and drummer Matt Bick-Dudan.

You Came Over Late is taken from the band’s forthcoming debut album and features B-side Walk.

It follows last year’s EP You When I Close My Eyes.

Indian Queens headline the Milton Keynes venue on Sunday, April 21.

Support is by Enjoyable Listens and So So Sun.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £7 in advance before fees via Seetickets.com

For more details, visit www.thecraufurdarms.com