HOP Fest weekender back with three days of rock in Northants

HOP Fest returns this weekend for three days of live rock, metal and punk.

Following the success of the event last year, promoters House Of Pain are taking the event to the Athletic Club in Rushden.

The opening night will be headlined by Psychostick, the Saturday by Crazy Town and the Sunday by Oceans Ate Alaska.

HOP promotions founder Skye Day said: “We’re hugely looking forward to the return of Hop Fest.

“Last year was amazing and we’ve got another three days of great music lined up.

“The festival is only a few days away now and while the early bird tickets are sold out people can still pick up weekend or day tickets.”

Chicago’s comedic metallers Psychostick are influenced by the likes of Machine Head, Weird Al Yankovic, Pantera and The Simpsons.

The band is due to release the follow up to their 2014 album Revenge of the Vengeance this year.

Saturday headliners Crazy Town rose to prominence around the turn of the century with the single Butterfly, taken from their multi-million selling debut LP The Gift Of Game. Their latest album The Brimstone Sluggers was released in 2015.

Oceans Ate Alaska released their second album Hikari last year and are currently touring across the UK.

The album by the five piece progressive metalcore band from Birmingham blends traditional Japanese instruments with their dynamic flair.

Also playing on the opening day are Stormbringer, Outright Resistance, Lay Siege, The Darkhorse, Everyday Sidekicks, The Hero Dies First, Bring The Onslaught, and Numb.

Crazy Town will be joined on Saturday by Carcer City Sworn Amongst, True Height, Acolytes, and Ashborn.

Sunday will also include sets by Kingdom Of Giants, Shields, Dead Man’s Chest, From Eden To Exile, Crow, Sharkteeth Grinder, Confessions of A Traitor, Asphodel, Casket Feeder, Life Against Time and King Abyss.

Last year, HOP Fest took place at the Prince Of Wales in Kettering but this year has moved to Rushden.

Skye added: “The venue, the town and surrounding areas really took to the idea of HOP Fest being there.

“We’ve access to a huge room with full stage and lighting as well as the garden area where we plan on hosting a range of stalls for the event.

“I want to thank everyone involved throughout the year and especially the amount of support we receive day in day out.

“It’s a pleasure and a gift that keeps giving year in year out to run these events in Northamptonshire, and it means the world to the entire team.”

HOP Fest is from June 29 to July 1. Day tickets cost £20, full weekend tickets cost £35.

For full details visit https://tickets.hoppromotions.com/e/24/hopfest-2018