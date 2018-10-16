Hits of the Man In Black return to The Core in Corby

The Johnny Cash Roadshow will be celebrating the life of one of America’s greatest performers at The Core next week.

The only Johnny Cash tribute show to be endorsed by the Cash family is heading to the Corby venue with its biggest ever production.

It features Clive John as Johnny Cash and Emily Heighway-Rodell as June Carter and will be introducing a new brass section - The Roadshow Horns.

The show will feature material from throughout Cash’s career from Walk The Line, recorded with Sun Records in the 1950s, to the Nine Inch Nails cover Hurt - Cash’s last release in 2002 which was recorded by Rick Rubin for his American Recordings label.

There will be many stops in between featuring all the favourites including Man in Black and The Ring of Fire.

The show also focuses on the duets Johnny and June sang, including Jackson and Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man.

Throughout the show, there will be video projections to help complete the story of Cash’s life.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is at The Core on Wednesday, October 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £23 before fees. To book, call 01536 470470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com