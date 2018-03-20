Heaven 17 to begin Luxury Gap LP tour at Roadmender

Heaven 17 are heading out to play their acclaimed 1983 album The Luxury Gap in full this winter and will kick off their tour at the Roadmender in Northampton.

The pop masterpiece came after 1981’s critically acclaimed Penthouse and Pavement.

The Sheffield trio convinced their sceptical record company that Temptation had to be the next single.

A duet between Glenn Gregory and Carol Kenyon, this song of lust, brilliantly framed by a musical structure stormed the charts and remains a momentous classic to this day.

The album itself went to reach number four in the charts and cemented Heaven 17 as one of the most important British post-punk bands.

Thirty-five later Heaven 17’s sly, post-modern critique of modern society has never sounded so resonant, nor been so necessary.

Martyn Ware said: “All of us at H17 HQ are thrilled to announce our forthcoming tour.

“Our 35th anniversary celebration of The Luxury Gap will be spectacular, and the themes of the songs are more relevant than ever before. Don’t miss it.”

The band will be playing the album along with some of their classic tracks at 10 gigs, beginning with the Northampton Roadmender on Friday, Northampton 9.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 23 at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com

Tickets cost £27.50 in advance. Doors open at 7pm.

For more details, visit https://www.heaven17.com