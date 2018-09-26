Hear Moody Blues favourites live in Corby

The legendary hits of The Moody Blues are heading to Corby on October 5.

The show will feature a line up of musicians led by drummer Gordy Marshall and singer Mick Wilson.

Gordy played with The Moody Blues for more than 25 years with Mick best known for singing with 10cc for 20 years. Joining them will be Tim Maple, Malcolm Moore, Patrick Duffin and Lindsay Goodhand. Tim’s credits include working with Westlife, Boyzone and Leona Lewis, Malcolm has recorded hits with One Direction and James Blunt while Patrick is a hit song writer and composer as well as an in-demand musician working with the likes of Natalie Imbruglia and Tony Hadley.

Fans can expect music from the albums including Days Of Future Passed, In Search Of The Lost Chord, On The Threshold Of A Dream, To Our Children’s Children and many more.

Tickets cost £23 before fees. Music from 7.30pm.