German metallers Rammstein to play only UK gig at Stadium MK

Award winning German metallers Rammstein will headline Stadium MK next year.

The band announced a European stadium tour this morning and the Milton Keynes venue will be their only stop in the UK.

In September, Rammstein announced on their website the follow up to their 2009 album Liebe Ist Für Alle Da was almost complete and the record is expected to be released next year.

They will headline Stadium MK on Saturday, July 6.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 8 at 10am via Eventim.co.uk/Rammstein, AXS.com/Rammstein and Ticketmaster.co.uk/Rammstein.