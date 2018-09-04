Genre-mashing live favourites Skindred line up Northampton and Bedford shows

Skindred are back in the region later this year for headline gigs at the Roadmender in Northampton and at Esquires in Bedford.

The raga punk metal quartet from Newport released their seventh album Big Tings earlier this year. Led by Benji Webbe, the band’s latest LP followed 2015’s Volume.

This summer they’ve played at festivals including Wacken Open Air, Open Flair and Graspop Metal Meeting.

Ahead of Skindred’s UK gigs, the band are heading to America for a run of dates and have already been confirmed as one of the acts which will be playing next year’s Shiprocked cruise. Skindred headline the Northampton venue on Friday, December 14 and Bedford on Saturday, November 17. Tickets for the Bedford gig have is already sold out. However, tickets for the Northampton gig are still available and cost £21.50 before fees.

fb.com/skindredofficial