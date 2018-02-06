Gary to lift the lid on life with The Libertines, The Specials and New York Dolls in Northampton

The inside story of the rise, fall and rise again of one of the UK’s best-loved bands will be revealed by the man who was at the centre of it all, when he appears at the University of Northampton this week.

Libertines drummer Gary Powell will be talking about life with the band who gained critical and commercial success in the 2000s alongside bandmates Carl Barât, Pete Doherty and John Hassall.

Gary will also document his time with Barat’s other band, Dirty Pretty Things, and his tour duties with seminal punk band, New York Dolls, and ska legends, The Specials.

His appearance has been organised by the Popular Music department to provide current and would-be students with an insight into the music industry.

Dr Jasmine Shadrack, Senior Lecturer in Popular Music, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Gary to the University. He has a particularly brilliant story to tell about headlining festivals and breaking into the mainstream, to the dynamics of The Libertines and their reunion in 2014.

“And, considering he was asked to tour with both the New York Dolls and The Specials, it’s clear Gary is one of very best in the business.”

Gary’s appearance, which takes place on Wednesday, February 7 at 1pm, is just one of a series of special events lined up by the Popular Music department during Changing Futures Week – a five-day University wide showcase of industry speakers.

The event is open to current University of Northampton students, plus local school and college students who would like to find out more about the Popular Music course.

School and college pupils / staff can register their attendance by emailing schools.liaison@northampton.ac.uk.