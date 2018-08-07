Fugues turn up the techno and bass with new EP

The debut EP by electronic duo Fugues is out now.

Fugues is the project of vocalist Shannon Kait and producer Jo Burns (Madame Electrifie). Merge features Low Bass Lives, No Longer and Smokey Red.

Formed in 2016 by Shannon and Chris O Connor, Jo joined as a co-producer with Fugues exploring more techno and bass elements. Fugues are influenced by the likes of Massive Attack, Hope Sandoval and Moderat and blend electronica and heavy basslines with Shannon’s ethereal vocals.

Speaking about the debut EP, Fugues said: “It’s very much a joint effort, our vocals were all recorded in a bedroom studio in Clapton and the piano at Chris’s home studio. The other elements were samples by Jo at her home.

“We’ve just played our first festival Truefest and we’ve got Wonderland festival coming up. Now, the EP is out we’ll be focusing on getting out and playing as much as possible while aiming to keep up a steady pace of new material.”

Merge is available now via the band’s Bandcamp page.

fugues.bandcamp.com