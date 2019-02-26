Frankie Valli hits performed in nostalgic tribute show in Corby

The award-winning tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Walk Like A Man heads to The Core at Corby Cube on Saturday.

The show takes audiences on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Valli’s unmistakable voice dominated the airwaves for more than two decades with classics such as Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many more.

The show combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia.

Walk Like A Man is on Saturday, March 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £24 before fees and can be booked by calling 01536 470 470 or online at www.thecorecorby.com