Foster & Allen return to Northampton on 40th anniversary tour

Irish folk duo Foster & Allen are bringing their For a Night to Remember tour to Royal & Derngate next week.

Celebrating more than 40 years together in the business, Mick Foster and Tony Allen will be performing a string of their biggest hits, including Bunch Of Thyme, Maggie, After All These Years, I Will Love You All My Life and Old Flames.

They will also be performing some of their recent recordings such as Burning Bridges, Galway Girl, We Owe It All To You and A Hug, plus songs from their latest Top 3 selling release The Gold Collection.

Foster & Allen headline on Thursday, November 15 at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost £24 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.