Folk favourite Phil Beer comes to the Castle in Wellingborough

Phil Beer brings his solo tour to the Castle Theatre next week as part of his String Theory tour.

Beer is one half of the multi award-winning acoustic folk and roots powerhouse Show of Hands and he’s also in demand in his own right as a solo performer.

When a musician’s CV drops names like Mike Oldfield, the Rolling Stones and Steve Harley, you know you’re dealing with a man at the top of his game. Alongside some Show of Hands classics, Phil will deliver his signature interpretation of much-loved folk and rock songs alongside a wealth of brand-new material.

He said: “2017 was such a busy year with the Albert Hall show, festivals and band tours. This year I’m looking forward to something a bit different. There’s something about a solo tour which makes me feel really connected with the audience. I’m also planning the release of a very special eight-disc box set and am looking forward to sharing new material from that.”

Following the tour, Phil will be focusing on ‘Folkboat’, a project which brilliantly combines his two greatest passions – music and sailing. Then in September he’ll return to the stage as Show of Hands prepare for a busy autumn.

Beer headlines the Wellingborough venue on Thursday, March 1. Doors 8pm. Tickets cost £15 before fees. Tickets are also on sale for Neil Riche’s Cool Jazz Collective who headline on March 15. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £14. Tickets for all forthcoming gigs are by calling 01933 270 007 or online.

www.castletheatre.co.uk