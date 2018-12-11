Folk award nominee Causley to celebrate Christmas at folk club in Northampton

Jim Causley will be celebrating the Christmas season with a selection of lesser known West Country carols at Great Knight Folk this month.

The show will feature a range of medieval and secular carols from around the British Isles and Christmas poems by his relative, late Cornish poet Charles Causley.

Since the release of his debut album in 2005, Jim Causley’s voice and persona have helped him become one of the most well-loved and respected figures of today’s contemporary roots and folk scene.

More than simply a folk-singer, multi award winning singer-songwriter, musician and proud Devonian Causley is an all-round entertainer and during the past decade Causley has been nominated six times for a BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Great Knight Folk is at The Old White Hart in Far Cotton, Northampton, on Tuesday, December 18.

Doors open at 7.45pm, tickets cost £11. For more information, visit www.greatknightfolkclub.co.uk