Tad Newtown's Jazz Friends are back at The Walnut Tree for their Mellifluous Festival Frolics show this month.

The show, on Sunday, December 23, will feature Gary Wood on trumpet, Mike Wills on clarinet and sax, Tad Newton on trombone, Alan Haughton on piano, Thomas Pedersen on bass, Ronnie Fenn on drums and surprise special guests.

Music is from 12.30pm, Tickets cost £10 on the door.

The Walnut Tree is in Station Road, Blisworth.

For more details, call 01604 858549.