Enjoy top brass bands in Corby this week

The National Champion Band of Great Britain and the National Champion Youth Band of Great Britain will be sharing the stage when Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band And Youth Brass 2000 head to The Core in Corby on July 7.

Formed more than 130 years ago, the Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band are one of the most popular and successful brass bands in the country and have won The National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall three times in the last decade. In recent years they have recorded with The Unthanks and Liza Pullman.

They will be joined by Youth Brass 2000 who regularly perform on The Core stage. Formed in 1989, Youth Brass 2000 have won The British Open Youth Championships seven years in a row and are the The National Champion Youth Band of Great Britain for the fourth consecutive year. This year will see the band representing England at the 2018 European Youth Championships for the fourth year.

Music from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15.50 before fees.

Tickets are also on sale for Elvis In Vegas which returns to the venue later this year. Fisher Stevens will lead fans on a two hour musical journey celebrating the Vegas years of Elvis Presley. Stevens is one of the world’s leading Elvis tribute artists and is a previous winner at the Elvis international Masters Championships. Elvis In Vegas is on Friday, September 14. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets from £22.50 before fees.

www.thecorecorby.com