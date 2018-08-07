Enjoy Eliza & The Bear's fresh sound at MK and Bedford gigs

Fresh from new single Real Friends, Eliza & The Bear are back with a revitalised sound and touring ahead of the release of their second album.

It’s been a tumultuous couple of years for the London quartet. Tipped for success on their emergence, they played a sold-out UK arena tour with Paramore and on main stages of major UK festivals. However, the major label life then caught up with them and they parted ways with Universal.

Frontman James Kellegher said: “This record was written during some tumultuous time for Eliza, after breaking from the haze of a major label whirlwind where one day you’re the man, the next they can’t remember your name.”

New album Group Therapy is out on October 5. They headline Esquires in Bedford on August 16 and MK11 in Milton Keynes on August 30. Tickets for both gigs are on sale now via the venues.