Enduring jazz-funk favourites Incognito heading to Northampton

Legendary jazz funk collective Incognito are headlining the Roadmender this week.

Led by Jean-Paul ‘Bluey’ Maunick, Incognito are described as ‘one of the great stories of UK music’ with a sound which has endured for almost four decades.

Although their self-titled 1981 debut was a landmark for UK jazz-funk, it was their early 1990s recordings for Gilles Peterson’s Talkin’ Loud label that spawned hits such as Always There, Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing and Still a Friend of Mine that would see them becoming million-selling artists on the international stage.

With club remixes by the likes of David Morales and Roger Sanchez, they went onto take clubland and the charts by storm.

Albums followed thick and fast featuring the best of the young crop of musicians and singers alongside bigger established names.

Bluey and Incognito have gone on to produce and collaborate with a ‘who’s who’ of legendary artists including George Benson, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Philip Bailey, Jocelyn Brown, George Duke, Al Jarreau, Marcus Miller, Paul Weller, Maxi Priest and Mario Biondi.

Incognito’s latest album, In Search of Better Days, was released in 2016.

They headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, February 16.

Doors open at 9pm, tickets cost £27.50 in advance before fees.

Tickets are also on sale for The Doors Alive who headline the Roadmender on Friday, March 1.

The band formed in 2005 and have played thousands of gigs across the world.

Tickets for the show cost £14 before fees.

Squad up will be featuring some the crews in drum ‘n’ bass coming together at the venue in March.

The launch event will include Problem Central (Logan D X Majistrate X Eksman X Evil B vs B Live), Shadow Demon Coalition (Upgrade X Trigga X MC Bassman) and TNA (Nu Elementz X Grima X Azza).

They will join dozens of other acts playing during the event.

Tickets for the event on Saturday, March 2 cost £21.70 before fees with VIP tickets also available.

There will also be giveaways, dancers, LED screens, inflatables and confetti cannons.

Doors open from 9pm until 5am with the last admission at 2am.

Tickets for all forthcoming gigs at the Roadmender are available via www.theroadmender.com