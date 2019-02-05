Drum'n'bass great Roni Size heads to Northampton

Award winning drum ‘n’ bass pioneer Roni Size is headlining the Roadmender next week.

In 1997, Size won the Mercury Prize for the album New Forms while part of drum ‘n’ bass collective Reprazent.

The LP brought the genre to the forefront of music and for years after, the producer and DJ was on top of the world - collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip-hop while maintaining underground credibility.

Size has released more albums with Reprazent and solo records.

The anniversary re-release of New Forms in 2008 featured four new songs and edited versions of some of the original tracks.

In 2016, Roni played at Ram Records’ New Year Eve’s show at the O2 Academy in Brixton, a headline show at the BBC 6 Music festival and at the likes of Secret Garden Party, Evolution, Glastonbury, Blissfields, Boomtown and SW4.

He also relaunched Full Cycle Records with fellow co-founder, DJ Krust.

The gig at the Northampton venue will be hosted by E Dappa and Redeye, special guests include AON and RV from Random Concept Origins, Christal from Smooth N Groove Records, Dubelell and Heedless & Suspect.

Roni Size headlines the Roadmender venue on Friday, February 15.

Tickets cost £18 in advance before fees.

For more details, visit www.theroadmender.com