Dreadzone bring beats back to the Roadmender

Dub heavyweights Dreadzone are back at the Roadmender next week.

The band, now in their third decade together, released their latest album Dread Times in February

One of the most exciting and powerful live bands to emerge from the post-rave scene, their old-skool dread sound comes bubbling to the surface on the new album and it digs deeper into their dub and reggae roots while still keeping the beats fresh and the textures electronic.

Alongside core members Greg Dread, who produced the record, Leo Williams, Chris Compton, reggae vocalist Earl 16 and MC Spee, Dread Times introduces younger blood into the mix with newest member Bazil bringing an edge to the sonic process and Greg’s son Marlon expanding the musical range further.

Don Letts returns with lyrical contributions, as does Lena Cullen on vocals for one track, with 90s ragga duo Louchie Lou and Michie One guesting on another.

Since their inception in 1993, Dreadzone have steadily been releasing underground storms of albums, progressively bettering, refining and perfecting their own and inimitable take on dub – mixed as it is with aspects of dance, guitar riffs, folk roots sentiments and breakbeat bass styles – while bringing the party to every club, dancehall and field they’ve shown up at.

Always blowing audiences away and steadily earning for themselves the best possible reputation as a live act in the process. They headline the Roadmender on Thursday, December 14. Tickets are on sale now and cost £16,50 before fees.

Tomorrow night, The Wedding Present (pictured below) headline the venue.

The band has been out on tour marking the 30th anniversary of their classic debut album George Best.

With its bittersweet, breathtakingly honest love songs immersed in whirlwind guitars, George Best struck a chord with outsiders across the indie universe.

The NME described the LP as “an unmitigated delight” when it was released and included it in its 2014 list of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

The band, fronted by David Gedge, will play the album in its entirety as part of their set.

Following the 1987 album, The Wedding Present went onto release a strong of records, their latest 2016’s Going, Going...

The Wedding Present headline on Friday, December 8. Tickets cost £18 in advance before fees. Doors open at 7.30pm.