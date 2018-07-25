Dead Kennedys bring US punk power to Northampton

US hardcore punk stalwarts the Dead Kennedys are headlining the Roadmender next month.

One of the first American hardcore bands to make an impact on the UK scene, Dead Kennedys formed in San Francisco in 1978 when guitarist East Bay Ray placed an advert in a music paper that former vocalist Jello Biafra responded to.

The band’s first single, California Über Alles was released in 1979, a blistering attack on the then Governor of California, Jerry Brown. It was followed the next year by Holiday In Cambodia.

The band’s debut LP, Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables was released the same year. The record went gold in the UK with the band touring the world. More albums followed, with the band disbanding after 1986’s Bedtime for Democracy.

Dead Kennedys reformed in 2001 and have been fronted by singer Ron Greer since 2008. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £20.