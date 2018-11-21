David Guetta is playing in Coventry - here's how to get tickets

One of the world’s biggest chart-topping DJs is performing in Coventry for the first time next summer.

David Guetta will be headlining the Soundscape Weekender on Sunday June 16 in the Ricoh Arena stadium bowl.

Guetta will bring the curtain down with a 90-minute set on the final day of the two-day outdoor music festival which will feature seven other current chart-topping artists on day two, with the first day celebrating the indie, rock and alternative scene.

The French DJ has sold more than 30 million singles worldwide and has spent 100 weeks in the top 10 of the UK official charts with catchy collaborations such as When Love Takes Over with Kelly Rowland, Sexy Chick with Akon, and Club Can’t Handle Me with Flo Rida.

His more recent collaborative hits include Flames with Sia and Don’t Leave Me Alone with Anne-Marie.

Dan Nelmes, director at Showtime Live, which is are organising Soundscape Weekender, said: “As far as chart-topping artists go, you don’t get much bigger than David Guetta so we are absolutely thrilled to be able to have him performing right here in Coventry.

“His songs have captured the imagination of millions of people for nearly two decades now, and we believe he will provide a fitting end to what will be a truly memorable music event for our city.

“Efforts have also been made to ensure gig-goers are getting more for their money across both days. If we take Sunday as an example, they will be treated to 90 minutes of David Guetta – which is the equivalent of a standalone concert in itself – plus individual performances from seven other chart-topping artists.

“We’re really proud to be helping Coventry to live up to its potential as a first-class destination for different genres of live music, and we will be announcing all of our acts for the Saturday once we have revealed Sunday’s full line-up.”

Pre-sale tickets for Sunday, June 16 will go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 23 to those who have registered their interest via www.soundscapeweekender.co.uk

General sale tickets for Sunday, June 16 will go on sale at 10am on Monday, November 26. Details about tickets for Saturday, June 15 will be announced at a later date.

Justine Hewitt, head of operations at the Ricoh Arena, added: “Next summer is going to be one to remember for music lovers with the announcement of David Guetta.

“Showtime Live has a great track record of delivering acts that the public want to see, having been behind the Stepback 80s, 90s and Sean Paul concerts that we have previously held at the venue, and we can’t wait to see who the other acts are.”

Tickets are priced from £49 per day, and can be purchased by visiting www.soundscapeweekender.co.uk or www.ricoharena.com