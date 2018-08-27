Craig David and Rita Ora ready for Northampton show this weekend

Craig David and Rita Ora will be joined by special guests Samantha Harvey and Bobii Lewis at the County Ground this weekend.



Craig David has sold 15 million albums worldwide, has had multi Brit Award and Grammy Nominations and is an Ivor Novello Award Winner.

Winner of Best Male at the 2016 MOBO Awards, with 2.1 million single sales and 117 million single streams in the last year alone – his return to music is among the most talked about in decades.

His last two albums were both critically acclaimed and massive hits – with Following My Intuition at number 1 and The Time Is Now reaching number 2.

He said, “I’m really looking forward to bringing my show and band to Northampton.

“This will be one of only a handful of shows I am doing in the UK this summer so let’s make it big night.

“Having Rita Ora as my special guest makes this even more special as we worked together back in the day and I’ve always been a big fan of her and her music.”

Expect hits including 7 Days, Walking Away, When the Bassline Drops, Nothing Like This, Heartline and I Know You.

Rita Ora has equalled the Official Chart record for the most top 10 singles by a British female artist.

For You was her 12th Top 10 single which smashed a record held for 30 years.

Her second album is due out later this year.

Joining the pair are singer songwriter Samantha Harvey and contemporary R&B soloist Bobii Lewis.

Since Samantha’s first cover in 2015, she has amassed an impressive 460 million views, more than 2.2 million likes on Facebook and more than 1.5 million YouTube subscribers.

In December 2016 she was named the Christmas ambassador for McDonald’s, fronting their online campaign with a highly successful partnership with You Tube following.

Her debut single, Forgive Forget was released independently and it peeked at number four on the iTunes chart in the UK and number three in Ireland ahead of Virgin EMI and Capitol Records signing her in the summer.

Tickets for the show on September 1 are on sale now and cost £44.24 for general admission. Silvers Standing tickets cost £50.40 with Golden Circle tickets cost £67.20. All tickets are standing. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Admission for under 5s is free.Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.lhgtickets.com and www.nccc.co.uk