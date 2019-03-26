Corby trio King Purple prepare for debut EP release

King Purple are gearing up to release their debut EP Time Alone next month.

The Corby psych-grunge trio have been regulars at venues across the region in the past year following the release of their 2017 debut single Beginning To Find and its successor Stuck In The Rough.

They recently released the single Khamuns Terror which will feature on the EP.

Speaking about the new single, guitarist Callum Connachie said: “Khamuns Terror was written about this time last year, all stemming from a bass line that soon turned into a faster paced, harder hitting psychedelic number.

“We thought it better represented our live sound compared to some of our previous releases, so we figured releasing it as the first single from the EP was the smart move.

“The EP has been floating around for a while now, with two tracks being ready a lot sooner than the third.

“It took us right up until we were in the studio to completely finish the title track.

“We recorded it in Wolverhampton at RML studios with our good friend Ryan Pinson who always does an excellent job, we're really happy with the finished product.”

Connachie is joined in King Purple by bassist Luke Carscadden and drummer Frazer Beattie

He added: “We're releasing the EP on all major streaming platforms digitally with plans for physical copies in the near future.

“Our song writing is beginning to mature, it’s happened very naturally and we felt this new style of writing definitely holds a future for us.

“We're fortunate enough to have upcoming dates at venues we've never had the opportunity to play before.”

In April, King Purple head to Northampton, Manchester, London and Sheffield before returning to Corby for an EP launch show.

The band is planning on securing more live shows this summer and also return to the studio later this year.

King Purple play at the Roadmender in Northampton on Friday, April 5 and at The White Hart in Corby on Friday, May 3. Support in Corby is by The Barratts and Skyflood.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £5 in advance.

For more details, visit fb.com/kingpurp