Classical star Russell Watson plays Kettering date

The UK’s best-selling classical crossover star Russell Watson is headlining the Lighthouse Theatre on Sunday.

Watson has sold more than seven million albums worldwide, performed for The Queen, The Pope and two US Presidents.

Following a series of sell-out performances in 2015 and 16, ‘The People’s Tenor’ is now back with his new show Canzoni d’Amore. Watson never imagined he would someday be hailed as one of the world’s greatest classical singers.

Described by the New York Times as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra”, he has released ten albums, each receiving critical acclaim.

His debut album The Voice held the number one spot in the UK charts for 52 weeks.

At the same time, he topped the USA charts, making him the first British male to hold the accolade of a simultaneous transatlantic number ones.

His second album Encore was released in 2001 and sold almost two million copies. During this period Russell was rewarded with various awards including four Classical Brits.

Watson has collaborated with the likes of Meatloaf, Lionel Richie, Paul McCartney, Sean Ryder and Luciano Pavarotti.

Doors open at 7.40pm, tickets cost £45. They are available from the venue’s website and by calling 01536 414141.

