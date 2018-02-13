Classic hits galore with The South in Wavendon

The South will be playing songs by the iconic British pop band The Beautiful South at The Stables in Wavendon on Sunday.

When the band split in 2007, some members didn’t feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments. The South feature former members of band including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since original singer Dave Hemingway left the group at the end of 2016 with Gaz moving across to vocal duties. With the new reshuffle complete, The South are a full team again and raring to go. Their live show promises to continue to celebrate and perform the classic Beautiful South songs including A Little Time, Perfect 10 and Rotterdam.

Wheeler and Birtles are joined by Phil Barton, Steve Nutter, Dave Anderson, Karl Brown, Gareth John, Su Robinson and Andy Price. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost from £27.50 before fees.

https://stables.org