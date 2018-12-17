Charlatans man Tim to headline Independent Venue Week gig in Bedford

Tim Burgess is back in the region next month as part of Bedford Esquires’ Independent Venue Week shows.

The Pad Presents, The Roar Club and Club Biscuit have teamed up with O Genesis to bring The Charlatans main man to the venue as part of its week long IVW celebrations.

Tim will be playing with his band The Anytime Minutes, with support from Average Sex.

Following the gig, Burgess will be DJing at an after-show party at the venue.

Tim Burgess & The Anytime Minutes headline on Thursday, January 31.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost tickets are on sale now and cost £17.50 in advance via SeeTickets.

Tickets also available from Slide Record Shop, Esquires and Mario’s Hair.