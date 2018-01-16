Celebrate punk icons and groove to the Brand New Heavies at the Roadmender

The Sex Pistols Experience are bringing the sounds of the iconic punk act to the Roadmender.

Renowned as one of the leading Pistols tribute bands, the Sex Pistols Experience have built their reputation on the back of gigs across he world. They’ve previously gained approval from actual original band members and appeared on Steve Jones’ radio LA radio show, Jonesy’s Jukebox. They headline the Northampton venue on Friday, January 26. Doors 7pm, tickets £10 in advance before fees.

The following night, Back To The Old Skool returns with The Brand New Heavies. Over the years The Brand New Heavies have been responsible for some of the UK’s biggest RnB and soul tracks, scoring 16 top 40 singles and selling more than two million albums in the process. Ever present founder members Simon Bartholomew and Andrew Levy conceived the band in Ealing in 1985. They became influential in creating the acid jazz scene of the early 90s. Their eponymous debut was released in 1992 and featured the hits Never Stop, Stay This Way and Dream Come True.

Two years their third LP Brother Sister reached number four in the UK chart, turning platinum in the process. It also featured their biggest chart hit Midnight At The Oasis.

Support includes Reprojam Squad, DJ Suspect and DJ Mark Ski. Tickets cost £23 in advance before fees. Doors open at 9pm. Tickets for both are available via:

www.theroadmender.com