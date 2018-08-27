Celebrate Mod style at charity all-dayer in Northampton

Mad Mods & Englishmen are headlining a charity all-dayer at The Pomfret Arms on Saturday September 1.

Joining them on the bill are The Keepers, Citrus, Skirt, Gogo Loco and Candidates.

There will also be music by DJs including Rob Glover and the Popscene DJs.

The event has been organised by Keepers members Jordan Jones and Liam Taylor. Jordan said: “Popscene is a club night Liam and I started as a side project. As the band missed the festival season this year we decided to organise our own.

“The charity we have chosen is The Harry Matthews Bowel Transplant Trust. The charity supports children who are listed for small bowel transplantation and their families.”

The pair chose the charity as a friend’s son is currently undergoing treatment. Music is from 1pm. Admission is free, donations will be accepted and there will be a raffle.