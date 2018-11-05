Breaking Glass star Hazel O’Connor to perform at film screening in Corby

Award-winning singer, writer and actress Hazel O’Connor heads to The Core in Corby next week for a live performance, Q&A session and screening of the iconic film Breaking Glass.

O’Connor became an overnight sensation after her BAFTA nominated portrayal of Kate in the 1980 film.

During this period, she released three of her most successful albums, Breaking Glass, Sons And Lovers and Cover Plus, which produced a stream of top ten hits.

Next Thursday’s show will feature a rare screening of the digitally re-mastered uncut version of the film which charts the life of a rock singer who is determined to rise to the top of the profession.

The performance will following the screening and Q&A and include songs such as Eighth Day, Will You, Big Brother, Decadent Days and If Only.

There will also be the chance to meet O’Connor after the show.

Hazel O’Connor & Breaking Glass is on Thursday, November 15 at 7pm.

Tickets cost £26 and can be booked by 01536 470470 or online at www.thecorecorby.com