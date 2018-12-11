Boombastic back for annual Northampton New Year’s Eve party at cricket club

Phats & Small and Sweet Female Attitude will be helping Boombastic Events welcome 2019 at a huge New Year’s Eve party this month.

The Northampton based party organisers are holding the event at Northants County Cricket Club for the third year, with music spanning the best of the 80s, 90s and 00s.

Phats & Small, the team behind 90s smash Turn Around, will be taking Northampton into 2019 with an hour long special Midnight Party DJ Set.

Sweet Female Attitude will perform their '00s garage classic Flowers and other hits to revellers.

The party will include confetti cannons at midnight, a photobooth and a glitter bar.

For the second year running, the VIP area will include Boombastic’s Silent Disco with VIP guests able to tune in to a live feed from the stage as well as two other channels of music in their private bar.

Organiser John Donaghue said “After the success of last year’s party, once again we booked the venue within days due to the feedback from party-goers.

“The town has a large-scale NYE party for all with a great atmosphere, there won’t be an anti-climax.”

Boombastic NYE is at Northants County Cricket Club on Abington Avenue, Northampton on Monday, December 31.

Doors open 9.30pm with the party running until 2am.

General admission tickets cost £25 advance with VIP tickets available for £45.

Both are available via www.boom90s.co.uk/tickets.