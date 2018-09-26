Bonnie Dobson to bring the spirit of 1960s Greenwich Village to Northampton

Canadian folk music great Bonnie Dobson is headlining The Lamplighter in Northampton next week.

A star of the 1960s Greenwich Village scene, Dobson is best known for her brooding post-nuclear war story Morning Dew which would go onto be covered by many legendary artists from The Grateful Dead, Lee Hazlewood and Robert Plant, to Devo and The National.

Her style ranges from folk ballads to hints of rhythm and blues. She will be backed at the Overstone Road venue by modern traditionalist folk rockers Lords Of Thyme who will also be playing a support set.

The Lords of Thyme released the album Pellets last year. The band comprise Joe Woolley, Tali Trow, Pat Kenneally, Michelle Griffiths. Both will be joined by DJ pH.

Bonnie Dobson headlines Lamplighter on Thursday, October 4. Music is from 7pm. Admission is free.